Home > Public Affairs > EcoReport > Eco Report – March 1, 2018

Eco Report – March 1, 2018

March 1, 2018 EcoReport, News, Public Affairs 19 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:00 — 21.4MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

In this weeks episode of Eco Report, WFHB’s David Lyman and Andrew Brown report on the controlled burns of 5000 acres of Indiana Forest, Vectren’s plans to shut down three coal power plants and the Indiana DNR proposing to open hunting and trapping seasons for bobcats. This and more in Eco Report’s radio rundown of ecological news.

 

This week’s news stories were written by Andrew McKearin, Linda Greene and Norm Holy. Chuhua Jie produced our audio news headline. Norm Holy produced our feature. Jan Walker produced Get Out and Hike, and Cindy Beaulé edited the segment.  Julianna Dailey compiled our events calendar. Kirsten Payton engineers the show and edits our audio. Rebecca Mueller and Andrew Brown edited our script. Producer is Rebecca Mueller. Executive producer is Wes Martin.

 

Tags

Check Also

Eco Feature – March 1st, 2018

This week, we’ll hear a presentation from Jeff Dukes, the Director of the Purdue Climate …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2018 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org