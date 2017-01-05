EcoReport – Part Two of Our Interview with Dana Recklehoff, Naturalist at Patoka Lake

In today’s EcoReport feature, we bring you part two of Julianna Dailey’s interview with Dana Recklehoff, Naturalist at Patoka Lake in southern Indiana.

EcoReport is a weekly program providing independent media coverage of environmental and ecological issues with a focus on local, state and regional people, issues, and events in order to foster open discussion of human relationships with nature and the Earth and to encourage you to take personal responsibility for the world in which we live. Each program features timely eco-related headline news, a feature interview or event recording, and a calendar of events of interest to the environmentally conscious.

This week’s news stories were written by Linda Greene, Norm Holy, Aaron Comforty, Linda Greene, and Norm Holy. The script was edited by Aaron Comforty. Our event calendar was compiled by Julianna Dailey. Our Feature was produced by Julianna Dailey. EcoReport is produced by Joe Crawford and Julianna Dailey. Our executive producer is Joe Crawford.