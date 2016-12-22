Home > Public Affairs > EcoReport > EcoReport Features > EcoReport Feature – Interview with David Larson of Big Bend National Park

EcoReport Feature – Interview with David Larson of Big Bend National Park

December 22, 2016 EcoReport Features, News, Public Affairs 32 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 8:50 — 8.1MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

In today’s EcoReport feature, Norm Holy interviews David Larson about the effects of climate change on Big Bend National Park.

Tags

Check Also

Top Stories of 2016: Downtown Development

Today is number 8 on our countdown of the Top Stories of 2016. In this …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2016 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org