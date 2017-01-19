Home > Public Affairs > EcoReport > EcoReport Features > EcoReport Feature – Climate Change in Yosemite National Park

In today’s EcoReport feature, correspondent Norm Holy speaks with Yosemite National Park public affairs officer Scott Gedamin about the effects that climate change is having on the Park.

