Eco Report – November 9, 2017

Eco Report is a weekly program providing independent media coverage of environmental and ecological issues with a focus on local, state and regional people, issues, and events in order to foster open discussion of human relationships with nature and the Earth and to encourage you to take personal responsibility for the world in which we live. Each program features timely eco-related headline news, a feature interview or event recording, our new segment Get Out and Hike, and a calendar of events of interest to the environmentally conscious.

This week’s news stories were written by Linda Greene, Norm Holy, Sarah Vaughn, and Wes Martin. Andrew Brown edited the script. Julianna Dailey compiled our events calendar. Our engineer is Kirsten Payton. Producer is Rebecca Muller. Executive producer is Wes Martin.