Eco Report – November 02, 2017

Eco Report is a weekly program providing independent media coverage of environmental and ecological issues with a focus on local, state and regional people, issues, and events in order to foster open discussion of human relationships with nature and the Earth and to encourage you to take personal responsibility for the world in which we live. Each program features timely eco-related headline news, a feature interview or event recording, our new segment Get Out and Hike, and a calendar of events of interest to the environmentally conscious.

Today’s episode focuses on Mind the Gap a group that advocates for the protection of the Low Gap Wilderness areas, more on the bidding to remove the dam in southwest Bloomington, the National Monument Creation and Protection Act, and more.

This week’s news stories were written by Linda Greene, Norm Holy, Rebecca Mueller, and Wes Martin. Rebecca Muller and Andrew Brown edited the script. Julianna Dailey compiled our events calendar. Our engineer is Kirsten Payton. Producer is Rebecca Muller. Executive producer is Wes Martin.