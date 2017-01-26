Home > Public Affairs > EcoReport > Eco Report – January 26, 2017

Eco Report – January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017 EcoReport, News, Public Affairs 3 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 28:03 — 25.7MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Eco Report is a weekly program providing independent media coverage of environmental and ecological issues with a focus on local, state and regional people, issues, and events in order to foster open discussion of human relationships with nature and the Earth and to encourage you to take personal responsibility for the world in which we live. Each program features timely eco-related headline news, a feature interview or event recording, and a calendar of events of interest to the environmentally conscious.

This week’s news stories were written by Norm Holy, Joe Crawford, Aaron Comforty and Linda Greene. The script was edited by Aaron Comforty. Our event calendar was compiled by Julianna Dailey. This week’s feature was produced by Norm Holy and Matt Griffin. Our broadcast engineer is Joe Crawford. Eco Report is produced by Julianna Dailey. Our executive producer is Joe Crawford.

Tags

Check Also

Eco Report Feature – Fire Damage in the Smoky Mountains National Park

In today’s Eco Report feature, correspondent Norm Holy brings us a report about the fight …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org