Eco Report Feature – Steven Higgs on Southern Indiana’s Protected Natural Areas

In today’s Eco Report feature, we hear from Steven Higgs, an environmental writer and photographer who has published books including “A Guide to the Natural Areas of Southern Indiana.” In that book, Higgs documents 119 protected natural areas in southern Indiana. In this next clip, Higgs begins by discussing the role of land trusts in preserving these natural areas. Higgs spoke April 9th at Upland Brewery as part of the monthly Green Drinks program.