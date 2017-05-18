Home > Public Affairs > EcoReport > Eco Report Feature – Steven Higgs on Southern Indiana’s Protected Natural Areas

Eco Report Feature – Steven Higgs on Southern Indiana’s Protected Natural Areas

May 18, 2017 EcoReport, EcoReport Features, News, Public Affairs 15 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 8:16 — 7.6MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

In today’s Eco Report feature, we hear from Steven Higgs, an environmental writer and photographer who has published books including “A Guide to the Natural Areas of Southern Indiana.” In that book, Higgs documents 119 protected natural areas in southern Indiana. In this next clip, Higgs begins by discussing the role of land trusts in preserving these natural areas. Higgs spoke April 9th at Upland Brewery as part of the monthly Green Drinks program.

Tags

Check Also

Eco Report – May 18, 2017

Eco Report is a weekly program providing independent media coverage of environmental and ecological issues …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org