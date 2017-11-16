Eco Feature – November 16, 2017
November 16, 2017
EcoReport, EcoReport Features, News
17 Views
David Seastrom forest Hamiltion County Hamilton Logging Company Indiana State forest alliance logging protestors Yellowwood 2017-11-16
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 8:50 — 8.1MB)
Subscribe: Android |
WFHB News Director Wes Martin speaks with Indiana Forest Alliance volunteer, Dave Seastrom, about the Indiana Department of Natural Resources awarding the logging rights of 299 acres of Yellowwood State Park to Hamilton Logging Company.
Check Also
Eco Report’s Jan Walker interviews Abby Henkel, Communications Director from Sycamore Land Trust, about the …