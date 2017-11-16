Home > Public Affairs > EcoReport > Eco Feature – November 16, 2017

Eco Feature – November 16, 2017

November 16, 2017 EcoReport, EcoReport Features, News 17 Views

WFHB News Director Wes Martin speaks with Indiana Forest Alliance volunteer, Dave Seastrom, about the Indiana Department of Natural Resources awarding the logging rights of 299 acres of Yellowwood State Park to Hamilton Logging Company.

