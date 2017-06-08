Home > Public Affairs > EcoReport > EcoReport Features > Ecologist Details Threats to Endangered Indiana Bat, Other Species
Hibernating Indiana bats. (Photo credit: Ann Froschauer, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Ecologist Details Threats to Endangered Indiana Bat, Other Species

June 8, 2017 EcoReport Features, News 47 Views

In today’s Eco Report feature, correspondent Norm Holy talks with Forest Service Research Ecologist Susan Loeb, who has been involved with an effort to understand a massive bat die-off in the United States. Among the species that have been affected is the endangered Indiana bat.

