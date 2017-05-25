Home > Public Affairs > EcoReport > Eco Report Feature – Adam Casey from Lake Lemon Conservancy District

Eco Report Feature – Adam Casey from Lake Lemon Conservancy District

May 25, 2017 EcoReport, EcoReport Features, News 49 Views

In today’s Eco Report feature, correspondent Norm Holy speaks with the manager of the Lake Lemon Conservancy District, Adam Casey. In this next clip, Casey begins by discussing the sedimentation issues at Lake Lemon.

