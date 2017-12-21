Home > Public Affairs > EcoReport > Eco Report – December 21st, 2017

Eco Report – December 21st, 2017

December 21, 2017 EcoReport, News 78 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 30:36 — 28.0MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Eco Report is a weekly program providing independent media coverage of environmental and ecological issues with a focus on local, state and regional people, issues, and events in order to foster open discussion of human relationships with nature and the Earth and to encourage you to take personal responsibility for the world in which we live. Each program features timely eco-related headline news, a feature interview or event recording, our new segment Get Out and Hike, and a calendar of events of interest to the environmentally conscious.

This week’s news stories were written by Jonah Chester, Wes Martin, Sarah Vaughan, and Rebecca Mueller. Norm Holy produced our feature.  Julianna Dailey compiled our events calendar. Kirsten Payton engineers the show and edits our audio. Producer and script editor is Rebecca Mueller. Executive producer is Wes Martin.

 

Tags

Check Also

HOLA Bloomington- December 22, 2017

Hola Bloomington- Hola Hombres.  Locutores Erick y Sira Gutierrez dan una continuacion sobre la ira …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org