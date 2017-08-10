Home > Public Affairs > EcoReport > Eco Report – August 10, 2017

Eco Report – August 10, 2017

August 10, 2017 EcoReport, EcoReport Features, News, Public Affairs 44 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 27:15 — 25.0MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Eco Report is a weekly program providing independent media coverage of environmental and ecological issues with a focus on local, state and regional people, issues, and events in order to foster open discussion of human relationships with nature and the Earth and to encourage you to take personal responsibility for the world in which we live. Each program features timely eco-related headline news, a feature interview or event recording, and a calendar of events of interest to the environmentally conscious.
This week’s news stories were written by Lyndsay Jones, Norm Holy and Linda Greene. Norm Holy produced the feature. Julianna Dailey compiled our events calendar. Our editor is Rebecca Mueller, our broadcast engineer is Sarah Vaughan. Executive producer is Wes Martin.

Tags

Check Also

bloomingOUT – Monthly News Discussion – August 10, 2017

BloomingOUT anchors Colin Shassberger and Erica Dorsey discuss recent LGBT+ related news in this hour …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org