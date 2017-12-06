Double Whammy- Two Scams You May Not Be Aware Of

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 3:57 — 2.7MB)
Two dangers you might not be aware of: fake celebrity endorsements are a real problem, and there are serious risks in having your DNA tested.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 3:57 — 2.7MB)
Two dangers you might not be aware of: fake celebrity endorsements are a real problem, and there are serious risks in having your DNA tested.
Tags DNA testing FAKE CELEBRITY ENDORSEMENTS
The Bloomington Planning Department is issuing a recommendation to decrease the size of housing developments …