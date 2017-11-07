Home > News > Headlines > DNR to close State Parks for Deer Hunting

DNR to close State Parks for Deer Hunting

November 7, 2017 Headlines, News 45 Views

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is closing 17 state parks in November for deer hunts.

A press release issued yesterday listed McCormick’s Creek State Park—in Owen county, about 14 miles west of Bloomington—among 16 other state parks to close next Monday and Tuesday.

Indiana DNR Chief of Natural Resources for State Parks, Anthony Sipes, says the deer culls are meant to reduce the deer population and to help restore native vegetation.

The deer hunts, which Sipes says are carried out by permitted volunteer hunters, will take place on November 13th and 14th, as well as the 27th and 28th.

Individual hunters were selected from a lottery in September to assist the DNR in the deer culls. Sipes says the DNR looks at the number of deer bagged after a hunt to determine whether or not native vegetation can rebound.

The Indiana DNR issued an emergency order to close the state parks for the hunts.

Sipes says the DNR also issued an executive order to over-ride state legislation that was signed into law earlier this year, which ‘accidentally’ banned the use of rifles on public land.

