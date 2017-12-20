Home > News > DLN Features > Daily Local News – December 20, 2017

Daily Local News – December 20, 2017

December 20, 2017 DLN Features 9 Views

HEADLINES
A small plane crash in south eastern Indiana claimed three lives over the weekend; Monroe County Commissioners are taking a first step in updating county code to reflect a 2007 ordinance regarding solid waste facilities; The City of Bloomington is gearing up to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Monroe County and the city’s establishment; The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development is reporting decreases in the number of homeless individuals in Indiana this year.

FEATURE

Americans are evenly divided on whether a business should be able to deny service to same-sex couples, according to a study by Indiana University Bloomington sociologists. IU Professor Brian Powell found people who support denying service don’t necessarily see it as a matter of religious freedom. Instead, Powell tells WFHB News Director Wes Martin that the study found people were more likely to support the denial of services to same-sex or interracial couples based on their libertarian beliefs in a free market.

BETTER BEWARE
What to watch out for as the holidays close in… plus a great new way to fight SPAM.

