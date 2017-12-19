Daily Local News – December 19, 2017

The Indiana Director of the Department of Child Services announced her resignation; changes in the Environmental Protection Agency’s toxicity standards mean the city of Bloomington will save money on Switchyard Park; Indiana Senate Democrats have begun putting together a legislative agenda for 2018; and The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County received its single largest donation to date.

FEATURE

The State of Indiana is in the process of revising its 2018 and 2019 budget to reflect corporate income tax reductions. The state will collect nearly 400 million dollars less in revenue than it had previously anticipated. WFHB News Director Wes Martin speaks with State Budget Director Jason Dudich.

EVERYDAY PEOPLE

Courtney Stewart and Stacey Goffinet discuss isolation during Winter for seniors and those coping with disabilities.

CREDITS

