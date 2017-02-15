Home > News > DLN Features > DLN Feature: The Personal Is Political

DLN Feature: The Personal Is Political

February 15, 2017 DLN Features, News 38 Views

Cathy Fuentes-Rohwer has risen up as a figure in local politics in the past few years. She spends much of her time advocating for public education issues.  She took this to the next level during the fall when she decided to run for a seat on the school board.

Reporter Katelyn Haas tells this story of political engagement in Bloomington. This story comes courtesy of a partnership between WFHB and a class at the Indiana University Media School taught by Amy Gastelum.

