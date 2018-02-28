Daily Local News – February 28, 21018

A bill that would allow for higher interest rates on payday loans died in the legislature yesterday. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is likely to sign a bill which would charge drug dealers with murder if their buyer overdoses. The Monroe County Health Department has received twenty five hundred dollars to bolster its local medical reserve corps. Graduation rates in the Monroe County Community School System dipped between 2016 and 2017.

FEATURE:

Last night, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted to end a contract with a text-book provider over racist and insensitive content. MCCSC Spokesman Andrew Clampitt says the issue came to the attention of the administration on February 10th, when a parent complained. Clampitt speaks with WFHB News Director Wes Martin about the administration’s decision to sever ties with the educational contractor, in today’s Feature Report.

BETTER BEWARE: Telephone and fraud statistics. Fraudsters are way, way more common than even we thought, and it’s hard to believe how much they’ve stolen. Here’s a warning on their impact nationally and locally.

