Daily Local Nrws – April 26, 2017

Indiana governor Eric Holcomb vetoed a bill that would have increased costs for members of the public seeking to access government records. The Monroe County Community School Corporation has approved an increase in meal prices for the 2017-2018 school year. The Indiana State Police are once again partnering with the Indiana Drug Abuse Task force to collect expired, unused and unwanted prescriptions during a “prescription Drug Take Back” Initiative on Saturday April 29th. The City of Bloomington is inviting area artists to submit proposals for an 8.5 by 56 foot mural in Peoples Park at 507 East Kirkwood Avenue. The Bloomington Plan Commission began their review of the city’s draft 2040 Comprehensive Plan in special sessions over the past week.

FEATURE 1

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced he has plans for the state of Indiana to change the way it screens the criminal histories of job applicants. WFHB News Director Joe Crawford spoke with a policy analyst at an organization that advocates for what is known as ban the box legislation.

FEATURE 2

As part of an assignment in a journalism class at the IU Media School, Greg Gottfried examined his relationship with his high school friends and his anxieties about leaving Bloomington and the diversity found in a University town. This story is courtesy of a partnership between WFHB and a journalism class at the IU Media School taught by Amy Gastelum

BETTER BEWARE

Surprises: Watch out when your bills seem to change abruptly. Electric meters, Amazon.com accounts, Credit card skimmers.

Today’s anchors: Leah Carter and Scott Weddle.

Today’s headlines were written by Christopher Boyll, Joe Crawford and Cathi Norton

Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, in partnership with Community Access Television services.

Better Beware was produced by Richard Fish,

Our features were produced by Joe Crawford and Greg Gottfried

Our engineer today is Dan Withered

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Joe Crawford