Daily Local News – October 26, 2017

President Donald Trump today issued a national health emergency declaration in regards to the nationwide opioid epidemic; Monroe County’s Emergency Management Director is working to connect citizens and governmental units with Everbridge, the county’s free notification system; The Bloomington City Council voiced less than unanimous support for a proposed zoning code change to accommodate sexually-oriented businesses; IU Health Bloomington and Monroe Hospital are currently in court proceedings.

FEATURE

Mike Trotzke is the co-founder of Sprout Box, the CEO of Cheddar, and an organizer of The Combine, an annual innovators and entrepreneurs conference here in Bloomington. A young, ambitious business person who’s doing his part to spur the transformation of the Bloomington area, from a high-tech investors’ desert to a lush landscape where startups and investors can thrive. Trotzke is a Bloomington innovator. He joins Michael Glab, on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents about their Halloween plans.

CREDITS

