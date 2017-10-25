Daily Local News – October 25, 2017

The Ellettsville Town Council approved a tax break for the developers of a housing project scheduled to replace the Lenzy Hayes trailer park on State Road 46 in Ellettsville. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s office is introducing an informational website to combat opioid abuse within the state. The Indiana State Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Study Committee heard from opponents of confined feeding operations during its meeting on October 19th. Plans for an affordable housing development at 1901 South Rogers Street in Bloomington are moving forward.

FEATURE:

After nearly 70 years, the Pine Room tavern in Nashville, Indiana is closing its doors.

A staple for Brown County artists and residents, the Pine Room was combined with Muddy Boots café in 2015, when current owners Betsy and James Oblack combined the businesses.

As WFHB News Director Wes Martin reports, the combined businesses are for sale, but will close on November 11th. Speaking with Wes is Richard Gist, current Manager of the Pine Room/ Muddy Boots Café, in today’s Community Report.

BETTER BEWARE: Bitcoins and Busts.

Stealing your computing power to mine Bitcoins may not be illegal, but some of the scams that have recently been taken down certainly were!

Today’s headlines were written by Alex Davis, Wes Martin, and Jonah Chester, along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, in partnership with Community Access Television services.

Better Beware was produced by Richard Fish,

Our feature was produced by Wes Martin

Our engineer today is Dan Withered.

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Wes Martin.