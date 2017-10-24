Daily Local News – October 24, 2017

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill appeared on the television show ‘Fox and Friends’ this morning; Regulatory agencies approved Bloomington’s Cook Pharmica’s sale to New Jersey-based Catalent; The Richland-Bean Blossom School Board voted last night to close Stinesville Elementary School next year.

Bloomington’s Interfaith Emergency Winter Shelter is now solely operated by Wheeler Mission.

The winter shelter, which was hosted by participatory churches during the winter months, provides housing and food to homeless individuals in Bloomington during the coldest time of the year.

In this WFHB Community Report, News Director Wes Martin speaks with Wheeler Mission Chief Development Officer Steve Kerr, about Wheeler Mission taking over the sole responsibility that was shared by several faith-based institutions.

WFHB’s weekly community resources segment, Everyday People.

