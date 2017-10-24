Home > News > Daily Local News > Daily Local News – October 24, 2017

Daily Local News – October 24, 2017

October 24, 2017 Daily Local News, News 37 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 28:45 — 19.7MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill appeared on the television show ‘Fox and Friends’ this morning; Regulatory agencies approved Bloomington’s Cook Pharmica’s sale to New Jersey-based Catalent; The Richland-Bean Blossom School Board voted last night to close Stinesville Elementary School next year.

FEATURE
Bloomington’s Interfaith Emergency Winter Shelter is now solely operated by Wheeler Mission.
The winter shelter, which was hosted by participatory churches during the winter months, provides housing and food to homeless individuals in Bloomington during the coldest time of the year.
In this WFHB Community Report, News Director Wes Martin speaks with Wheeler Mission Chief Development Officer Steve Kerr, about Wheeler Mission taking over the sole responsibility that was shared by several faith-based institutions.

EVERYDAY PEOPLE
WFHB’s weekly community resources segment, Everyday People.

CREDITS
Anchors: Don Geyra and Erin Wager-Miller
Today’s headlines were written by Wes Martin
Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.
Our feature was produced by Wes Martin
Everyday People is produced by Courtney Stewart and Stacey Goffinet
Our engineer today is Megan Wade
Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.
Executive Producer is Wes Martin

Check Also

Interchange – The Past Is Uncertain: The Russian Revolution (Part One)

It’s October 24th 2017, nearly 100 years ago to the day in 1917, Vladimir Ilyich …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org