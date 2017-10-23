Daily Local News – October 23, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence attended his son’s wedding at Brown County State Park this weekend; The State of Indiana is hiring a private law firm to administer public requests for Vice President Mike Pence’s email records; Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order detailing steps to allocate funds from Indiana’s share of the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation agreement; A 2017 state law may throw a wrench into Bloomington’s plans to conduct a deer cull at Griffy Lake Nature Preserve.

FEATURE

Veteran journalist and Bloomington native David Shuster spoke about the role of journalism in promoting civility and fact-driven opinion during a fundraiser Saturday for the Center for Justice and Mediation.

Shuster has worked for a wide variety of news outlets including CNN, Fox News, and Al Jazeera America. He currently is an anchor and managing editor for global news service i24 in New York City.

In today’s community report, Assistant News Director Sarah Vaughan speaks with Shuster about the challenges the media faces in establishing facts and discussing them with civility.

ACTIVATE

Camille Varden Dries of All Options Pregnancy Resource Center.

