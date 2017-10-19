Daily Local News – October 19, 2017

Monroe County Commissioners are calling on the Richland Bean Blossom Community School Board to rethink closing Stinesville Elementary School; The Monroe County Commissioners also approved an ordinance creating an opioid awareness commission; The city Bloomington is replacing water mains across town, causing disruptions in water services; The City of Bloomington’s lawsuit against Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will not be dismissed.

FEATURE

Brandon Hood is a house painter and a lifelong resident of Central Indiana. He’s decided to join the three other Democratic challengers for Republican Trey Hollingsworth’s 9th District seat in the US House of Representatives. Hood leans on his down-home, working class roots as a major selling point for his candidacy. He was inspired to get into the political fray by the words and positions of Bernie Sanders. He and his campaign manager, Helen Plageman (PLAGUE-min), join Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents their opinion on needle exchange programs.

CREDITS

