Daily Local News – November 8, 2017

A New York Times article released this afternoon alleges that the Indiana University Foundation off-shored assets in the Cayman Islands, Vice President Michael Pence will visit Plainfield tomorrow to advocate for the Trump administration’s tax reform bill, and low-income families in Indiana can now apply for financial heating assistance.

Feature: Bloomington Planning Director Terri Porter accuses City Council member Chris Sturbaum of “fear mongering.”

Better Beware’s Richard Fish explores the world of programmed ‘bots’ and kidnapping scams.