Daily Local News – November 7, 2017

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is closing 17 state parks in November for deer hunts; Three Bloomington Neighborhood Associations are receiving grants from the city for neighborhood improvement projects; The Indiana Department of Transportation is moving steadily ahead with its development of Interstate 69’s Section five from Bloomington to Martinsville.

FEATURE

WFHB News Director Wes Martin spoke with Shalom Community Center Director, the Reverend Forest Gilmore, about Shalom’s work in the community and the expansion of the center’s hours, which have yet to be funded by the city.

EVERYDAY PEOPLE

WFHB’s weekly community resources segment, Everyday People.

CREDITS

Anchors: Don Geyra and Erin Wager-Miller

Today’s headlines were written by Wes Martin

Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Our feature was produced by Wes Martin

Everyday People is produced by Courtney Stewart and Stacey Goffinet

Our engineer today is Megan Wade

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Wes Martin