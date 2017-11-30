Daily Local News – November 30, 2017

The director of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources issued an opinion-editorial piece defending the agency’s logging in Yellowwood State Forest; Indiana Senators Joe Donnelly and Todd Young push for the adoption of the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act; The Community Justice and Mediation center is taking applications for a 40-hour training program for residents interested in learning about mediation, conflict resolution and restorative justice; City of Bloomington firefighters will begin 2018 with new gear, thanks to a new quarter master system implemented this year; The Futures Family Planning Clinic is receiving a bump in funding thanks to an increase in their Title X grant; Supporters and opponents of a possible food and beverage tax addressed the Monroe County Council in its work session.

FEATURE

Indiana University Graduate students protested and delivered a petition to President Michael McRobbie’s office yesterday afternoon. At the heart of their concern is a measure in the proposed U.S. House tax plan that would repeal a tax exemption for tuition reimbursement for graduate students. The tuition reimbursement compensates graduate students for work at the university. For many graduate students, tuition reimbursement allows them afford their programs, outside of individual or institutional funding. Taxing those reimbursements would significantly impact graduate student tax rates, in some cases, making graduate study unaffordable or unattainable. WFHB News Director Wes Martin spoke with IU graduate students Tracy Hutchings-Goetz and Abbey Ang about yesterday’s protests, in today’s Feature Report.

CREDITS

