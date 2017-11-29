Daily Local News – November 29, 2017

The Indiana Protection for Abused and Trafficked Humans (IPATH) Task Force is holding the second part of their lecture series tomorrow in Indianapolis. Spectators bringing alcohol into Brown County High School sporting events are fueling a proposed policy change. The former Muncie Police Chief is suing the city and its mayor for back pay, after he claims he was forced out of office early. Governor Eric Holcomb is appointing a Cook Group executive to the Ivy Tech Community College Board of Trustees. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife is looking for hunters to shoot deer in urban and suburban areas.

FEATURE:

As Tippecanoe county moves to vote on their year-old needle exchange program, The Indiana Recovery Alliance is trying to stitch together harm reduction programs across the state. Jonah Chester speaks with IRA Director and Founder Chris Abert in today’s WFHB Feature Report.

BETTER BEWARE: -Phone Phonies-

Using your smartphone to buy things — or having it turned on when you’re pumping gas — can be surprisingly risky. Richard Fish talks about the dangers of third party applications on your smartphone and the difficulties of protecting your digital wallet.

