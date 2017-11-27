Daily Local News – November 27, 2017

Miscalculation in enrollment is leaving a $9.3 million hole in state funding for public schools; The Lawrence County Sheriff is looking for a suspect who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and attempted to tie her up; The US Post Office is extending hours of operation for two Bloomington locations and one in Bedford for the holiday season; Democratic State Representative Terry Goodin is named new Indiana House Minority Leader; Residents protested a proposed waste transfer facility at the Monroe County Commissioners meeting last week.

FEATURE

The City of Bloomington hosts the inaugural Angel Investing Conference, part of its Dimension Mill Annual, Thursday, November 30. The conference will feature an exhibit of seven Bloomington tech startups and a networking reception. The conference will take place at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. WFHB News Director Wes Martin speaks with Brian Payne, assistant director of Small Business Relations for the city, about the event and the role of startups in downtown Bloomington’s Trades District.

ACTIVATE!

Reova Meredith, volunteer founder of the International Center for Women’s Ministries, receives the Faith-Based Volunteer Award at the Serve Indiana Awards for Excellence ceremony.

CREDITS

Today’s headlines were written by Jonah Chester, Wes Martin, and Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services. Our feature was produced by Wes Martin. Our anchors were Dan Withered and Jada Lucas. Our engineer was Michael Glab. Our executive producer is Wes Martin.