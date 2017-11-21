Daily Local News – November 21, 2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 25:53 — 17.8MB)
An Indianapolis city councilman is being asked to resign from his post by fellow Republicans; Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says he will restrict the use of Cannabidiol Oil to those in the state suffering from seizures who sign a registry; The proposed plan to develop a waste transfer station on Bloomington’s Northwest side is stirring up controversy; Road work and lane restrictions will be in place along State Road 37 during the Thanksgiving holiday.
FEATURE
Jim Blickensdorf is a downtown Bloomington business owner, who admits he was at first skeptical of the metered parking. Blickensdorf recently chaired the first Bloomington Parking Commission and, as he tells WFHB News Director Wes Martin, his views have definitely changed.
Blickensdorf talks about the Commission’s first annual report, its findings, and where we go from here, on today’s WFHB Feature Report.
EVERYDAY PEOPLE
WFHB’s weekly community resources segment, Everyday People.
CREDITS
Anchors: Sarah Vaughan and Michael Glab
Today’s headlines were written by Wes Martin
Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.
Our feature was produced by Wes Martin
Everyday People is produced by Courtney Stewart and Stacey Goffinet
Our engineer today is Megan Wade
Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.
Executive Producer is Wes Martin