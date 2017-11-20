Daily Local News – November 20, 2017

The State’s Alcohol Code Revision Commission is recommending the sale of alcohol at convenience and grocery stores from noon to 8pm on Sundays. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is seeking nominations for six openings on the state’s Trails Advisory Board. The conservative Political Action Committee backing President Donald Trump in Indiana, has endorsed northeastern Indiana Representative Jim Banks. An Indiana volunteer group called The Talon Trust is helping to rehabilitate birds of prey across the state. The Bloomington Parking Commission finalized its 2016 annual report last week.

FEATURE:

Giving more families access to temporary assistance is just one of several legislative priorities of the Indiana Institute for Working Families. In today’s community report, Institute Director Jessica Fraser talks with WFHB’s Sarah Vaughan about some of the institute’s 2018 focus issues.

ACTIVATE:

Jennifer Perry volunteers at Banneker Community Center. She helps run the library, reads to schoolkids, and helps families with early literacy problems.