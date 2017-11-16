Daily Local News – November 16, 2017

A month after 1000 lbs. of toxic waste was dumped in Lake Michigan by US Steel, another spill has being reported; Vice President and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence’s visit to an Indianapolis Colts game reportedly cost the Indianapolis Police Department over $14,000; The IU Dance Marathon raised a record-breaking 4.2 million dollars over last weekend for Riley Children’s Hospital; The city of Bloomington’s Human Right’s Commission are seeking nominations for individuals or groups that have made a difference in improving civil rights, human relations, and civility in the community; The Monroe County Community School Corporation’s Food Assistance Program have reported a boost in donations this November; Monroe County’s Emergency Dispatch is on track to implement a new county-wide communications system.

FEATURE

As our cities and summers grow hotter due to climate change, our most vulnerable residents become even more at risk. Dana Habeeb is a trained architect and urban designer who’s delving into the effects of heat and certain illnesses together, and how this mixture may become more deadly as the 21st Century goes on. Habeeb says cities are growing hotter, on average, than the rest of the surrounding land. WFHB’s Michael Glab asks, ‘is there anything we can do to slow the increase?’ Habeeb and her colleagues at Indiana University’s school of Informatics are seeking answers. Habeeb joins Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents if they have healthcare, and if so, from whom.

CREDITS

Anchors: Ron Bronson and Carolyn VandeWiele

Today’s headlines were written by Alex Davis and Wes Martin

Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Our feature was produced by Michael Glab

Voices in the Street was produced by Barbara von Przewoski

Our engineer today is Chris Martin

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Wes Martin