Daily Local News – November 15, 2017

The Owen County Prosecutor’s Office is levelling charges against the President of the Owen County Commission, Don Minnick. The Bloomington Animal Shelter will be closed until 3pm tomorrow and Friday, due to construction. Monroe County Community School Corporation is taking the first steps toward reviewing its school board district lines. The Monroe County Community School Corporation board approved teacher raises during last night’s meeting.

FEATURE:

Democratic hopefuls Dan Canon, Liz Watson, Brandon Hood, and Rob Chatlos will debate public concerns raised by members of the non-profit political group, Hoosier Action tonight. The Democratic candidates are vying to oust Republican incumbent Trey Hollingsworth in next year’s 9th congressional district elections. WFHB News Director Wes Martin spoke with Hoosier Action’s Outreach Director Jesse Myerson about tonight’s Candidate Forum at Ivy Tech’s Lamkin Hall.

BETTER BEWARE: Holiday Headsup #1

The nine most popular — or UNpopular, if you’re a victim – scams of the Holiday season have been ID’d by the Better Business Bureau, and here’s the first four.

