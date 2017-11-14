Daily Local News – November 14, 2017

A group calling itself the ‘Night Owls, Paint and Exteriors,’ or NOPE, spray painted hundreds of trees in Yellowwood State Forest over the weekend in an attempt to thwart logging efforts; Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch poured a newly-minted Indiana coin in Vincennes this morning; The Bloomington Plan Commission approved another apartment complex to be built on South Walnut Street; The Villages Adoption and Family Services will conduct informational classes for prospective adoptive parents in Bloomington next Tuesday.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee put Indiana’s 9th Congressional District on a shortlist of races to watch in 2018.

WFHB News Director Wes Martin speaks with Indiana Democratic Party Communications Director Phil Johnson about what that may mean for Democratic candidates next year.

