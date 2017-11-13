Daily Local News – November 13, 2017

A U.S. District Court judge has ruled in favor of Antonio Lopez-Aguilar, who was detained by the Marion County Sheriff’s office at the behest of the federal Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement; The Association of Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys is advocating against the decriminalization of marijuana in the state; The U.S. Department of the Interior has fined Hamilton County for violating a federal law protecting Native American grave sites; The Hoosier Environmental Council will hold its 10th annual “Greening the Statehouse” forum next month.

Dave Seastrom of the Indiana Forest Alliance says last week’s sale of trees in Yellowwood State Forest isn’t the end for environmental activists. The IFA is mounting a campaign to encourage Gov. Eric Holcomb to nullify the sale of timber in the forest. WFHB News Director Wes Martin speaks with Seastrom in today’s feature report.

Michael Shermis of Leadership Bloomington-Monroe County, Bloomington Rotary, Bloomington Community Orchard, Bloomington’s Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, the Lotus Advisory Board, and others.

