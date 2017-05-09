Daily Local News – May 9, 2017

Marsh Supermarkets has filed a notice with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development stating that 16 stores in Indiana will close unless the company can find a new buyer or business partner; A Monroe County judge has sentenced one of the three people charged in the murder of Brittany Sater to 77 years in prison; The Venue Fine Arts & Gifts Gallery at 114 S. Grant Street in Bloomington will host a free presentation this evening by Nancy Richman, the Executive Director of Volunteers in Medicine; Last week the Bloomington Board of Public Works heard appeals to noise citations issued during Little 5 week; The Bloomington Plan Commission agreed last night to proceed slowly and carefully in its review of a proposed student housing complex planned for the 300 and 400 blocks of East Third Street downtown.

FEATURE

The month of May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. According to the Indiana University Newsroom, roughly 2,800 Chinese students are enrolled at IU Bloomington and make more than 45 percent of the university’s International population. In today’s WFHB community report, correspondent Sheila Raghavendran looks into one particular resource that is available to those studetns: Counseling and Psychological Services. Each year, thousands of IU students seek help for mental health issues, but as Raghavendran reports, some students could be less likely to seek that kind of support.

EVERYDAY PEOPLE

WFHB’s weekly community resources segment.

