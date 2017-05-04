Daily Local News – May 4, 2017

Seven of Indiana’s nine congress people voted to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act; The Bloomington City Council expressed their disappointment with the Indiana legislature; A prosecutor in Muncie is actively fighting the development of a syringe exchange program in the city; Indiana’s 2017 trout stream season has opened and will continue through the end of the year.

FEATURE

Michael Waterford is an explorer, writer, and adventure entrepreneur. He’s hoping to set the speed record for paddling the length of the Mississippi River in a canoe. The Mississippi is the world’s fourth longest river, coursing more than 2500 miles from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico. Michael was drawn to grueling expeditions when he crossed Europe and Asia on a small motorcycle six years ago. Now he helps others test their endurance and strength through his company, The Mountain Folk Adventures. He expects to set off on his Mississippi quest in June. He joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents what advice they have for new college graduates.

