Daily Local News – May 30, 2017

Unfilled records requests from Vice President Mike Pence’s term as governor have created a backlog for the Indiana governor’s office; Governor Holcomb has signed a bill with the goal of preventing suicide throughout Indiana; Bloomington startup, Switchyard Brewing Company, has signed a long-term lease for the former Jake’s Night Club building at 419 North Walnut Street; Monroe County residents are projected to pay higher taxes as a result of recent tax court rulings; The Monroe County Council debated whether to give raises to several County administrators at a work session last week; Deputy City Clerk Stephen Lucas is inviting applications to fill a vacant seat appointed on the Commission on the Status of Women.

FEATURE

Indiana University has used various methods for combating the narrative that minority populations at IU are underrepresented and underfunded. Reporter Taylor Green looked into those efforts, and the way they’re perceived by the affected populations, for today’s WFHB community report. This story airs courtesy of a partnership between WFHB and a community journalism class at IU taught by Professor Michael Conway.

EVERYDAY PEOPLE

WFHB’s weekly community resources segment.

CREDITS

Anchors: Joe Crawford and Leah Carter

Today’s headlines were written by Lyndsay Jones, Jerrod Dill, Ashley Curtis and Cole Stinson. Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Our feature was produced by Taylor Green.

Everyday People is produced by Courtney Stewart and Stacey Goffinet.

Our engineer today is Megan Wade

DLN theme provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Joe Crawford