Daily Local News – May 25, 2017

Bloomington’s Lighthouse Christian Academy was the focus of discussion on Capitol Hill at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos congressional subcommittee hearing; The Bloomington Board of Parks Commissioners authorized a pilot program that will employ residents experiencing homelessness and unstable housing to clean city parks; Bloomington City Council members expressed concerns about a proposed law that would allow bicyclists to ride on sidewalks.

FEATURE

An article about a bike ride through New Zealand in an airline magazine inspired Ron Eid to dive into the then-changing world of journalism. Now, more than thirty years later, journalism is still in the process of becoming — although what it’s becoming hasn’t yet been fully determined. Eid is in the forefront of new media here in South Central Indiana now after having launched the online magazine, Limestone Post, in 2015. A Big Talk partner, Limestone Post promises “writers with a voice, photographers with a vision.” Ron Eid joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents what should be done about issues surrounding homelessness in Bloomington.

