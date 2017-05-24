Daily Local News – May 24, 20127

The City of Bloomington is challenging the constitutionality of legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly last month that stopped the City’s annexation effort. The Monroe County Redevelopment Commission last week approved contracting with engineering firm DLZ for a preliminary design to extend Profile Parkway. The Town of Ellettsville is increasing its storm water fees to help pay for projects that could eventually address the town’s flooding problems. Last Thursday, IU students Hayden Mills and Dipt Chaudhary were announced as the first prize winners of Bloomington’s Civic Code Challenge, according to a press release by the City of Bloomington.

FEATURE

Last week Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced he would ask the city to effectively give a point-six-acre piece of land to a local nonprofit that would build a housing complex there. WFHB News Director Joe Crawford spoke with the director of the organization seeking to build the housing about whether those rents are truly affordable and why it costs so much to build housing in Bloomington.

BETTER BEWARE

Another internet virus attacking computers, called Adylkuzz, is stealing processing time from people’s computers. Don’t click on email attachments you don’t recognize, use strong passwords, and install antivirus programs on all your devices including smartphones.

