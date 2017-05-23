Daily Local News – May 23, 2017

The state of Indiana promotes the use of a test that favors white men over other groups; A new organization coming to Bloomington will be encouraging young women to run for political office; Former Owen County auditor Angie Lawson left a Kentucky federal prison this morning after completing a 20-month sentence for theft; A company seeking to rebuild a gas station just south of Bloomington is running into trouble getting approval for its plans.

An article published this morning by Reveal, from the Center for Investigative Reporting, points to serious problems with an employment test used across the country, including by the state of Indiana. WFHB News Director Joe Crawford spoke to the author of the article, Will Evans.

