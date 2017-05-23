Home > News > Daily Local News > Daily Local News – May 23, 2017

Daily Local News – May 23, 2017

May 23, 2017 Daily Local News, News 52 Views

The state of Indiana promotes the use of a test that favors white men over other groups; A new organization coming to Bloomington will be encouraging young women to run for political office; Former Owen County auditor Angie Lawson left a Kentucky federal prison this morning after completing a 20-month sentence for theft; A company seeking to rebuild a gas station just south of Bloomington is running into trouble getting approval for its plans.

FEATURE
An article published this morning by Reveal, from the Center for Investigative Reporting, points to serious problems with an employment test used across the country, including by the state of Indiana. WFHB News Director Joe Crawford spoke to the author of the article, Will Evans.

EVERYDAY PEOPLE
WFHB’s weekly community resources segment.

CREDITS
Anchors: Don Geyra and Leah Carter
Today’s headlines were written by Lyndsay Jones, Cole Stinson and Cathi Norton. Along with Joe Crawford for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.
Our feature was produced by Joe Crawford.
Everyday People is produced by Courtney Stewart and Stacey Goffinet.
Our engineer today is Megan Wade
DLN theme provided by the Impossible Shapes.
Executive Producer is Joe Crawford

