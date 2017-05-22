DAILY LOCAL NEWS – May 22, 2017

A new strain of heroin has been found in Greenwood, Indiana; The Indiana University School of Medicine will receive $2.9 million to research chemotherapy side effects; IU Center for Evaluation and Education Policy finds correlation between residential and school segregation; Feasibility study for a mixed-waste processing facility; Bloomington’s 2017 Early Music Festival.

FEATURE

A proposed expansion of Adams Village will dedicate a percentage of its units to workforce housing. How accessible will it be to workers? WFHB’s Sarah Vaughan brings us the story.

ACTIVATE

A repeat airing of the Indiana Recovery Alliance.

CREDITS

Today’s headlines were written by Lyndsay Jones, Cathi Norton, and Ashley Curtis. Our Feature was produced by Sarah Vaughan. Activate is produced by Jennifer Brooks along with the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network. Our anchors were Maria McKinley and Doug Storm. Our engineer was Michael Glab. Our executive producer is Joe Crawford.