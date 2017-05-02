Daily Local News – May 2, 2017

Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill today that is expected to take a long-term toll on Indiana’s solar energy industry; Indiana governor Eric Holcomb has signed a new road funding plan into law; Seven Indiana University campuses plan to award more than 20,500 degrees at commencement ceremonies this month; The Indiana Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice has reached an $18 million dollar settlement with IU Health and HealthNet, Inc; Last week the United Way of Monroe County concluded their seven-month-long “Empowering Our Community One Donation At A Time” fundraising campaign, where they raised about $1.3 million; Last week the Monroe County Commissioners responded to a new piece of state legislation. County attorney David Schilling asked the Board to approve new rules for how wireless service providers can use public rights of way; The City of Bloomington has been awarded a $4,000 quality of place grant by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

FEATURE

Yesterday evening in Bloomington about 70 people attended a march and rally in solidarity with an international migrant strike. The event was held in response to a nationwide strike referred to as QUOTE “A Day Without Immigrants.” Participants began with a rally at the IU Sample Gates, followed by a march through downtown to the Courthouse Square, where speakers addressed the crowd. WFHB News was on hand to capture the event and we bring you some of the speakers’ comments now, for today’s WFHB community report.

EVERYDAY PEOPLE

We hear from a group working to correct misconceptions about hospice care.

CREDITS

Anchors: Joe Crawford and Don Geyra

You’ve been listening to the Daily Local News on WFHB,

Today’s headlines were written by Cathi Norton, Maggie Bui, and Jerrod Dill

Along with Joe Crawford for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Our feature was produced by Joe Crawford

Everyday People is produced by Courtney Stewart and Stacey Goffinet.

Our engineer is Matt Griffin

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford