Daily Local News – May 17, 2017

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced today he wants the city to give a piece of land on South Rogers Street to a nonprofit group that would build housing there. David Moore, the owner of Pictura Gallery, has purchased the former site of Bloomingfoods in Elm Heights. While IU Health moves forward with its plans for a $400 million new hospital on the northeast side of town, the Herald Times is reporting that plans to revitalize the old hospital site on Second and Rogers streets have stalled. Officials in Monroe County are seeking information about closures of State Road 37 that are expected to happen daily throughout the summer. The Dimension Mill, part of an old furniture factory in the 12-acre Trades District being developed in downtown Bloomington, has water damage that requires renovation work to be done before winter arrives.

FEATURE

Full-time enrollment has reached an all-time high at Indiana University Bloomington. With the high number of students coming in, dorms are nearing capacity and sometimes overflowing. Jade Shoppell bring us this next story for today’s WFHB community report. The story airs as part of a partnership between WFHB and a community journalism class at the IU Media School taught by Professor Michael Conway.

BETTER BEWARE

Cops, Concerts and Ransdoms. Scam artists are masquerading as police officers. 10 concerts and 1 is a lie is being targeted on facebook. The “Wanna Cry” virus is “ransomware” that demands a ransom to unlock all the files on your computer.

Today’s Anchors: Scott Weddle and Barbara Fuqua.

Today’s headlines were written by Cathi Norton and Joe Crawford, along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, in partnership with Community Access Television services.

Better Beware was produced by Richard Fish,

Our feature was produced by Jade Shoppell

Our engineer today is Dan Withered

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Joe Crawford