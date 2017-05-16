Daily Local News – May 16, 2017

High levels of ground-level ozone prompted the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to declare today and yesterday as Air Quality Action Days for several counties in Indiana, including Monroe; The city of Bloomington is asking its residents to pick out new garbage and recycling

containers, ahead of the rollout of automated trash pickup later this year; The Indiana Attorney General’s office is sending letters to 2,400 Hoosiers who

are eligible to have their student loans canceled; At a meeting of Bloomington Utilities Service Board last night, Board member Jeff Ehman questioned the reason for a 20 million dollar jump in the city of Bloomington’s personnel budget over the past five years; Monroe County officials are looking for ways to streamline their telecommunications costs.

FEATURE

Indiana University students continue to ask the university to implement new initiatives to help support undocumented students. Reporter Jessica de la Cruz brings us this story about UndocuHoosiers Bloomington and its efforts to protect undocumented students. We have changed the name of one

source in this story. The source, identified here as Tori Santos, is an undocumented student. This story airs as part of a partnership between WFHB and a community journalism class at the IU Media School, taught by Professor Michael Conway.

EVERYDAY PEOPLE

WFHB’s weekly community resources segment.

CREDITS

Anchors: Don Geyra and Leah Carter

Today’s headlines were written by Lyndsay Jones and Jerrod Dill. Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with <a href=”http://catstv.net/”> Community Access Television Services.</a> . Our feature was produced by Jessica de la Cruz. Everyday People is produced by Courtney Stewart and Stacey Goffinet. Our engineer today is Megan Wade. DLN theme provided by the Impossible Shapes. Executive Producer: Joe Crawford