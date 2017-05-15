Home > News > Daily Local News > Daily Local News – May 15, 2017

Daily Local News – May 15, 2017

May 15, 2017 Daily Local News, News 42 Views

Newly filed court documents are shedding more light on Marsh Supermarkets’ financial troubles; An Indiana official is questioning the Veterans Administration’s plans to shutter 1,000 facilities and leave 4,000 jobs unfilled; Habitat for Humanity helps local family find affordable housing in high-priced Bloomington market; The Board of Directors of the Monroe County Solid Waste Management District has approved a final contract with Kessler Consulting to conduct a feasibility study for a mixed waste processing facility.

The American Library Association is awarding its Excellence in Library Programming Award to the Monroe County Public Library’s “Power of Words” program.

Dave Wright and CASA.

Today’s headlines were written by Jerrod Dill, Lyndsay Jones, and Kate O’Rourke. Our feature was produced by Sarah Vaughan. Activate is produce by Jennifer Brooks along with the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network. Our anchors were Maria McKinley and Doug Storm. Our engineer was Michael Glab. Our executive producer was Joe Crawford.

