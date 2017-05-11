Daily Local News – May 11, 2017

Plans for an apartment complex are inching forward after the City Council gave its support in a straw poll; Ellettsville’s Town Marshal says town residents will see three new police vehicles on the road by the summer; Another Marsh Supermarkets location is facing possible closure after an announcement by the company; Local students have received honors recently for their work in music and television.

FEATURE

Jeff Isaac is an opinionated scholar. A professor of political science at Indiana University, he has written many books, is a regular contributor to respected journals, and takes to social media to share his feelings and bring political science just a bit closer to the average person. He grew up in a typical New York City neighborhood, playing stickball and hanging on the street corner. Watergate drew the teenager into the world of politics and theory. He’s found a home in Bloomington where he also plays piano for the Postmodern Jazz Quartet. He joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents what they like best about the city.

CREDITS

