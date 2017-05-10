Daily Local News – May 10, 2017

The city of Bloomington says it spent more than $770,000 as it sought to annex about 10,000 acres of Monroe County land this year. Ellettsville Town Council President Scott Oldham began the council’s meeting Monday night by acknowledging the recent loss of two public servants, and went on to approve a 20- year contract with the City of Bloomington Utilities for water. Monroe County Prosecutor Chris Gaal has announced that a new pediatric forensic medical exam program has been established in Bloomington for examination of children who may have been victims of sexual abuse. Biology professors and graduate students from Ball State’s Department of Biology have been placing collars on deer in the Bloomington area since 2013 to learn more about deer living in urban and rural areas. The Brown County Convention and Visitors Bureau is inviting people to the 15th Annual Wine Fair this Saturday, May 13th.

FEATURE

On Monday, WFHB’s Bring It On hosted a conversation with Rob Sherrell, who recently earned a degree in stand-up comedy from Indiana University. Sherrell designed the comedy major and he is the first person ever to graduate with the degree. During the conversation, hosts Clarence Boone and William Hosea talked with Sherrell about his experience as a comedian, an activist, and a black man attending a predominantly white institution.

BETTER BEWARE

Google email accounts are being targeted in a current scam. The scam uses the google docs app to hack your email. If you get anything from google docs check with the person it is being sent from to make sure they are the sender before opening it.

Today’s Anchors: Barbara Fuqua and Scott Weddle.

Today’s headlines were written by Cathi Norton and Joe Crawford, along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, in partnership with Community Access Television services.

Better Beware was produced by Richard Fish,

Our feature was produced by the crew of “Bring It On”.

Our engineer today is Dan Withered

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Joe Crawford