Daily Local News – May 1, 2018

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb penned a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday, asking for 36 counties across the state to be declared ‘Major Disaster’ areas; The U.S. Department of Education announced today that they have formally denied the Indiana State Department of Education’s attempt to wave new high school diploma graduation requirements; Four underage men are being charged with misdemeanors, after allegedly hurling empty liquor bottles in the alleyway next to the Chocolate Moose in Downtown Bloomington; The Indiana University Foundation has purchased a historic building in Columbus, for IUPUC’s Architecture and Design program.

FEATURE

The nonprofit organization Monroe County CASA provides advocates to children going through the juvenile court system who are victims of physical or sexual abuse or neglect. A CASA’s mission is to make sure that child stays in the forefront of any court proceedings, and finds a safe, permanent home as quickly as possible.

Now, thanks to an eight-county pilot project called J-CAP, Monroe County CASA is deploying child visit monitors to triage 126 children who are waitlisted, due to a shortage of advocates. In today’s Community Report, WFHB Assistant News Director Sarah Vaughan asks CASA Executive Director Kristin Bishay about the impact of the new, volunteer monitors.

BICENTENNIAL JOURNAL

The Bicentennial Journal—looking back on 200 years of history in South Central Indiana.

